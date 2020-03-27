AUSTIN, Texas — The kids are at home, and you might be scratching your head wondering where to even start when it comes to keeping them entertained.

Some parents are putting their kids to work. Washing the car is an activity that not only helps parents, but the kids think it’s fun too.

For outdoor activities, you could tell stories by the fire, camp in your backyard or plant vegetables.

Indoor golf, building with LEGOs or Brain Flakes, and learning on the computer are a few things you can do inside.

There are also local businesses offering help. The Little Gym South Austin has been posting classes on its Facebook page to help kids as young as four months.

“They’ve created this program to kind of modify the curriculum, some of the activities and stuff. So they can do it in the comfort of their own home using some household equipment, since obviously we don't have access to all of the stuff that we do here,” said Megan Anderson, the gym director.

The curriculum has three aspects – Get Moving, Brain Boost and Citizen Kids. Get Moving is the physical side where kids work on their motor skills. Brain Boost helps educate. Citizen Kids helps them become confident kids, using their imagination and creative movements.

Anderson said the response from parents has been overwhelming.

"I did not think that this would be as successful as it has been, but it’s really exciting," she said. "It really makes me happy. It makes the rest of the team happy that we are still able to make an impact on these families' lives even though we can’t directly see them."

