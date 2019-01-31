AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of businesses from across the Austin area came together to teach students about different careers on Wednesday.

The City of Austin hosted its annual youth career fest at the Palmer Events Center.

This year, a record number of students attended, with 2,500 middle and high schoolers from seven school districts in the Austin area.

Organizers said they want students to think outside the box about their career choices.

"You know, the counselor gives you a certain number of careers to go down, they only have a limited number of career choices within their family circle -- but this gives them an opportunity to go outside that sphere and learn about other careers," Chiquita Eugene, citywide administrator for the City of Austin, said.

Organizers said Texas schools encourage students to decide what they want to do when they're in the eighth grade, so exposing them to a lot of options is key.