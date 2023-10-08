'You never know what you're gonna find' | Fashion experts share the benefits of shopping secondhand

Local fashion professionals weighed in on what styles their stores are selling out of.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Local business owners specializing in fashion are giving tips on what they are stocking in their stores and what they expect to go fast as families prepare to do last-minute back-to-school shopping during the state's tax-free holiday this weekend.

The fashion professionals say they stay on top of the latest looks through social media and through being connected to their communities. They pay attention to what styles their stores sell out of and what people come in and ask for.

Grace Womack, store manager for Revival Vintage in Austin, said the store's staff keeps their fingers on the pulse of what students are wearing each season and they try to curate those looks in the store.

She said this time of year, staff notices students rolling in more frequently, getting ready to go back to school.

For the Austin area, Womack said people are big on showcasing their personalities within the confines of dress codes – and the triple-digit heat. She said they look for classics items like graphic T-shirts, lots of denim, preppy polos, plaids and things that are in a western-style.

These items don't have to be expensive or brand new. Womack said there are benefits to thrifting and shopping secondhand.

"A lot of times, the pieces are just made better because they're, obviously they've lasted this long. So, say you're buying a piece from like the '70s or '80s – it's already lasted this long. It's going to continue to like, have those great quality materials and kind of construction that have what it [takes to] last this long," Womack said.

She also said buying secondhand is more sustainable and helps reduce clothing waste.

Aysia Jackson owns Elephant Paths, an online and pop-up thrift shop in Pflugerville.

She said students are also looking for big unique pieces that allow them to showcase their personalities. Jackson said those things can be inexpensive to find if you're willing to take the time with buying secondhand and thrifting.

"You do have to have patience and look through the items. Some people don't have the patience for that. They just want to, you know, grab and go and be done. And that's okay. But I always like to check the thrift stores first because one, I like a unique style, I like a good quality, and then just you never know what you're gonna find," Jackson said.

She said vintage and secondhand clothes are usually higher quality, made better and, most importantly, are more comfortable – something many students look for.

"I just want to be comfortable, be loose. And yeah, that's the reason why I like baggy stuff," said Elian Benford, who will be a high school junior this year.

Shopping at small businesses also helps the local economy, as opposed to shopping at the big chain stores that aren't always the most sustainable.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram