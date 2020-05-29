7-year-old boy saves prom for babysitter impacted by COVID-19

When prom was cancelled for Curtis’ 17-year-old babysitter Rachel, the 7-year-old decided to step in with a promposal and a night they will always remember.

RALEIGH, N.C. — This sounds like a job for a 7-year-old!

“We were talking to Curtis about the coronavirus in 7-year-old terms, and how it will impact things, and one was Rachel not being able to go to prom,” his mom Elissa Rogers tells 11Alive.

Curtis wanted to make the event special so he surprised Rachel with a promposal at end of her senior parade.

Curtis was involved with every detail for the event. He helped decorate with flowers and table settings. He even added Rachel’s senior year pictures on the table to celebrate her graduating.

Rogers tells us Curtis and his babysitter Rachel not only posed for pictures but also had a prom feast! To keep social distancing in consideration, they used a pool noodle for photos.

The night started with a toast of apples and peanut butter and ended with Chick-fil-A for a main course.

No prom is complete without dancing, so Rachel and Curtis danced to some of their favorite songs from Frozen, The Greatest Showman, and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls.

The moment has touched thousands on social media.

“Our original intent was to bring Rachel joy, but it is cool that we are able to bring joy to a lot more others, to make that big of an impact with something that was so small,” Rogers said.

