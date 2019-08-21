AUSTIN, Texas — On the third Wednesday of every month, crowds flock to Austin book store Book People to experience story time with Tiny Tails to You, Austin's traveling petting zoo.

Tiny Tails to You started in 2010 as a way to create a fun and safe one-on-one experience with adorable animals.

The founder, Chelsea Phillips, wanted to start a petting zoo that would be a unique experience that focuses on the safety of the animals.

"It's a really unique experience in that the kids get a lot of one-on-one time with the animals, but it's really focused on the animals' safety", says Phillips.

Tiny Tails to You visits libraries, Book People, birthday parties, and will also make a stop by your workplace.

Kirsten Spencer, a Tiny Tails to You employee, says, "Getting to take this kind of break helps us realize that it's important to also have fun when you work too, and take time to relax. Tiny Tails is a great opportunity to take that relaxation time."

The traveling petting zoo stopped by KVUE bringing a chinchilla, bearded dragon, rabbits, tortoise and more.

To book Tiny Tails to You for an event, visit its website.

