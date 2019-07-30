NEW YORK, USA — Austin woman Kayleigh Williamson will be featured in a video on a big screen in the Big Apple!

Williamson will be part of the National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) annual Time Square Video presentation on September 14, which kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk.

Each year during the video presentation, NDSS features photos that highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome living their lives – working, learning and socializing with friends and family.

RELATED: San Antonio babies to be featured in Times Square video

According to NDSS, "these collective images promote acceptance and inclusion" and "the video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome."

Williamson's' photo was selected from over 3,000 entries submitted in a worldwide call. Approximately 500 photos will be included in the Times Square video.

WATCH: Austin Bold FC hosts summer soccer camp for kids with Down syndrome

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

20% of Austin’s recycling is contaminated. Here's what you should trash.

Texas was warned its hemp law would complicate marijuana prosecutions. Lawmakers didn't listen

Inmate wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes found hanged in cell