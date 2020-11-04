AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in March.

The COVID-19 virus has canceled many weddings, but that's not stopping some couples from getting creative.

Tim Alexander and Ashley Yuki out of California got married this past weekend. They originally had picked their date to have all of their friends in Palm Springs, but since that had to be postponed a year they held their ceremony over Zoom.

Alexander said they had been looking forward to their date for long enough, they didn't want to let it pass by and not start their lives together.

Their officiant, from right here in Austin, called in and led the ceremony for family and friends before another person legally married them in person.

While it's not how anyone thought it would have gone, that didn't take away the joy of the special day.

"It was super fun and everyone just got dressed up and loved having something to do," said Jessica Sherrets, the officiant for Zoom wedding.

Sherrets was the one who introduced the happy couple. That is why Alexander and Yuki wanted to make sure Sherrets was involved in their nuptials.

"It sounded crazy but once we started walking through the logistics of it, we're like, 'Maybe we can pull this off. We can do this,'" said Alexander.

The bride even got some help with her hair before the wedding.

After Sherrets posted a picture of the rehearsal Zoom that they held on Instagram, Nioxin hair care offered to help her out when she was getting ready and gave her a full hair tutorial with a hair expert.

The couple still plans to have their reception in Palm Springs next March.

