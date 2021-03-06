Working for the Weekend: Immersive art experience, movies, music

Need something to do? Here’s a list.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here! And if you’re looking for something to do KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some things you can check out:

Native Hostel has an immersive art exhibit called This is Mesmerize. It’s an out-of-this-world experience that follows a character that discovers alternate realities. Each room is a different experience of color, light and emotion. It is family-friendly and was created by two local artists. Tickets for kids ages 4 to 12 are $18. Tickets for ages 13 years old and up are $25.

You can see a few different movies this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse. Disney’s "Cruella" is a live-action feature starring Academy Award-winner Emma Stone. They also have the thriller sequel "A Quiet Place Part II." What better place to see a movie with a lot of silence than the movie theater that prides itself on a strict no-talking policy? Both movies will be at their South Lamar, Slaughter Lane, Lakeline and Mueller locations.

Last weekend, we saw Mohawk reopen in Downtown Austin. This weekend, they have shows on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, you can see Heart and Soul Soundsystem. They’ve been based in Austin since 1987. On Saturday, you can see Viben and the Submersibles.

Other things going on:

Dreamfest at Dreamland

Travis Tritt at Whitewater Music Amphitheatre

Trinidad Jame$ at Antone’s

Amy Miller at The Creek and the Cave

Old 97’s with Joshua Ray Walker at the Haute Spot

Tone Bell at Vulcan Gas Company

Dennis Deyoung at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

Comedy at Santa Cruz

Saturdazed and Confused at the Domain