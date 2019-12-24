AUSTIN, Texas — Still looking for the perfect gift for someone on your list? Did you forget someone, and it's too late to go to the store? Don't worry. We have you covered. Consider giving the gift of an experience. You don't have to wait for delivery, and you don't have to face the crowds.

There are many options in Central Texas for experience gifting, so picking the right one shouldn't be hard. Here are a few ideas for you.

Alamo Drafthouse

Sure to satisfy any movie lover on your list, right now the theater is offering what they call a "Slacker Sale," where you can save 20% on your gift card order.

COTA Karting

Looking for a little more speed? COTA Karting race gifts give you the option to choose different pricing levels for how many races you want to purchase.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures

Sticking with the speed idea, a Lake Travis Zipline gift card gives the gift of adventure. They're valid for a three-hour zipline tour with five different ziplines.

Kayaking

If you're looking for a different outdoor adventure, check out Rowing Dock ATX, where you can buy different gift certificates depending on the kayaking experience you want to buy.

Performances

Austin always has a great show coming to town, and if you'd rather get the gift of seeing a great performance, places like Bass Concert Hall, Paramount Theater and Zach Theatre all offer gift certificates.

ACL tickets

Tickets for the 2020 Austin City Limits Music Festival are now on sale.

Antonelli’s cheese tasting

Give the gift of cheese. Educational, enlightening and tasty, Antonelli's also offers classes like Raclette Night, Cheese Date Night and Soft Cheeses.

Discover Texas Wine Tour

Its wine tour pricing includes a base tasting fee at each venue, complimentary chilled water bottles, drink-ware and cocktail napkins.

Art museum membership

The Blanton Museum of Art allows you to give the gift of a membership for year-round benefits and free admission.

Fiesta Texas season pass

Give a thrilling gift for the entire family. Right now the season passes are on sale for $72.99.

RELATED:

10 Austin stores to check out for holiday shopping

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar offers shoppers unique experience and gifts

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man finds note saying his missing dog was killed

NORAD Santa Tracker goes blank on Christmas Eve

J.J. Watt taken off injured reserve list, returns to practice