How to help your kids adjust to a new school year amid the pandemic

Here are some tips for helping your kids handle the start of the fall semester during the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — The new school year will look different as remote learning will be in place for the first few weeks. It's adding stress and concern for parents who have been juggling work and child care for months.

Austin-area child care expert Christina Woodall with College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors joined KVUE Midday with tips for parents who are helping their kids adjust to the changes.

"We are certainly living in a time of constant limbo," Woodall said. "And that can be really tough for parents, especially when both mom and dad or ... both parents are in a full-time working situation or a single parent who also is in a full-time working situation."

She said it's all about structure.

"We really suggest starting to develop a structure in your home to help you guys survive these next couple of weeks because it's possible that it will last even more than a few weeks," she said. "So developing a structure, this is a perfect time to start working on some life skills with your kids, getting them more independent so that they're not relying on you."

How can parents get their kids ready for the school year?

"Starting to really enforce the reading at home, trying to maybe get some workbooks or taking advantage of educational apps, images, diversifying screen time," Woodall said. "I know if they're anything like mine, we're relying a lot more on the TV. But there are great programs on PBS Kids or Netflix that are reinforcing some of those skills they may have lost from this school year. There is math and critical thinking skills. So even just focusing on those types of shows right now can help them starting to think more and an academic mindset to get them off on the right track come August."