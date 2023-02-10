LIST: Pumpkin patches in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — It's fall, y'all! That means it's time to pick some pumpkins.
If you're looking for a gourd to turn into a piece of art, you're sure to find a great one in one of these patches sprinkled throughout Central Texas.
- When: Every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 10300 Taylor Lane in Manor
- When: Weekends from Sept. 24 - Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 570 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs
- When: Every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 120 Natures Way in Elgin
- When: Sept. 23 - Oct. 29. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 403 Elm View Way in Manchaca
- When: Saturdays in October
- Where: 3117 TX-159 in La Grange
- When: Daily except Tuesdays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock
- When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 5. From 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
- Where: 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls
- When: Daily through Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours in October
- Where: 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown
- When: Oct. 8 - Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander