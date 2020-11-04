AUSTIN, Texas — The coronavirus has certainly caused Central Texas families to make some big adjustments, but one local group says Easter doesn't have to be ruined.

Allison Mack, the co-founder of Austin Moms, a locally focused resource for mothers in the area, said there's still plenty of fun to be had on Easter Sunday, while practicing social distancing.

"Easter is still a reason to celebrate, even though as parents we are on uncharted territories with handling our kids right now and keeping them active. It's still important to celebrate this time," said Mack.

Mack said parents can bring back some Easter classic traditions like paintings eggs, or an indoor scavenger hunt.

She also said there's ways to see the Easter bunny online.

