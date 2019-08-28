AUSTIN, Texas — The hit show "Power Rangers" first debuted on August 28, 1993, and fans of the series are celebrating its anniversary across Twitter with the hashtag #NationalPowerRangersDay.

Austin Energy decided to get in on the electrifying fun with a video that introduces members of its faculty as characters from the show.

"Our Rangers help power #ATX by demonstrating teamwork, practicing safety and providing good customer service! It's Morphin' Time!," Austin Energy tweeted.

According to the National Day Calendar, Power Rangers fans can join the celebrations by wearing their favorite Power Rangers gear and colors and sharing pictures, videos and memories on social media.

The National Day Calendar says Hasbro established "National Power Rangers Day" in 2018 to help celebrate the Power Rangers' 25th anniversary.

