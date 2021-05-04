Austin company starts PSA to remind people to get COVID-19 shot

"Jacky," a 18-foot tall metal jackalope on North Lamar Boulevard, now bears an oversized Band-Aid and a mask.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites now have another reminder that anyone 16 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Drivers may have seen the 18-foot tall metal jackalope on North Lamar Boulevard, between St. Johns Avenue and Airport Boulevard.

"Jacky," as it's called, now bears an oversized Band-Aid and a mask. The mascot belongs to Red Velvet Events, an Austin live events company.

The company's CEO, Cindy Lo, old KVUE the Band-Aid is a symbol that life can return to normal if herd immunity is reached. For that to happen, more people need to get vaccinated.

Lo also said the pandemic wiped out most of her business last year.

"In 2020, we lost over 70% of our revenue in just two-and-a-half months. Really, it took us the rest of the year doing virtual just to recover 10% of it, so we really did not fully recover," Lo said.

Lo told KVUE that, so far, a couple of businesses have signed on to install the oversized Band-Aid decals.

Click here for more information about the Band-Aid campaign.