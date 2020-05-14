Austin ceramics studio helping people try making pottery at home

Need a hobby? Cafe Monet is innovating its services to stay open and still do what it loves.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cafe Monet, a paint-your-own pottery studio, celebrated its 20th anniversary recently. It didn't have a big party like it wanted to, but for the first time in 20 years, it is switching up how it does business.

Previously, customers could spend time at Cafe Monet, pick out something to create and share paints, paint brushes and community. Now, customers can find their pottery options online and order to-go kits to paint at home.

To do this, you visit its website, select if you want pickup or delivery, find your pottery and pick your paints. Orders can be picked up without contact. After you're finished painting you return your masterpiece to the studio where they glaze and fire your art.

RELATED:

The studio plans to continue its online services even after it reopens its doors to customers.

"We have made such a change in our business model that this is something I don't think I ever would have done unless I was forced to do it. But it's a blessing in disguise, right?" said Jules Winson, Cafe Monet owner.

When the studio does open its doors, there is a plan in place.

"We would only allow a certain number of people in at a time and we would take reservations only. We would pour the paints for them, too, so they're not touching other people's paint bottles. We would get the paint brushes for them. And then, of course, we're going to have to sterilize everything," said Winson.

She added people will be required to wear masks.