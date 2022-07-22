Check out these art exhibits opening in Austin

Some of the exhibits are indoors, giving you a chance to get out of the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — You can find art all around Austin, from murals to museums. But we're starting to see more – and bigger – exhibits come to town.

Luckily, some of the exhibits are indoors, giving you a chance to get out of the heat.

One exhibit includes the work of anonymous street artist Banksy.

"Banksyland," a 22-city international touring exhibit, will be open at 800 Congress Ave. from July 22 to July 31. The immersive exhibit features more than 80 original pieces, including some art that has never been seen by the public.

Meanwhile, a masterpiece from Rome can now be viewed in Austin – kind of. An exhibit of the Sistine Chapel is currently open at the Circuit of the Americas Paddock Event Center. Visitors can see 34 reproductions of Michelangelo's famous painting through Aug. 28.

And more art will light up Austin this fall at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Artist Bruce Munro's "Field of Light" will feature 28,000 solar-powered glass spheres spread out over 16 acres. Tickets are now on sale, and the exhibit opens Sept. 9.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube