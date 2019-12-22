AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-area woman is taking her company's holiday give-back challenge and amplifying it.

Kathy Mayer, Taylor Morrison's Marketing Manager, provided food and gift card donations to 41 families in need in the Leander Independent School District.

She did this after discovering these students weren't eating when the school went on winter break.

So she applied for and won her company's $1,000 annual give back to the community program.

It's the third year in a row Taylor Morrison has conducted the nationwide contest.

Mayer used the $1,000 and bought food and gift cards for those families at CC Mason and Bagdad elementary schools.

But Mayer also rallied her Taylor Morrison coworkers and those who live in the Travissa neighborhood in Leander to raise an extra $1,200 for the effort – something she said she loved doing.

"I'm really struck with this dichotomy of we're over here living this beautiful life and right behind us are people who are just trying to put food on the table," she explained.

Mayer has already made three food runs to Bagdad Elementary, and she doesn't plan to stop. She said she wants to continue to do this as long as she can.

