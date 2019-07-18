ATLANTA — If you're a Harry Potter fan, you may have envisioned yourself walking around the halls of Hogwarts or down Diagon Alley. One east Atlanta couple has brought the magical world of Happy Potter to life.

DJ Bellerose and JR Rich are Harry Potter fans and have hosted a Harry Potter-themed AirBnB since February.

The husbands own the Harry Potter books and movies. They also find a great deal of inspiration from visiting "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

DJ Bellerose and JR Rich

"It's nice to have something that we obviously love and out a lot of work into," J.R. said. "We wanted it to be something special."

Admittedly, JR is the bigger Harry Potter fan.

Several hundred people have already stayed in their Air BnB since its debut. J.R. said that June was nearly booked to capacity and July is completely booked.

This Ormewood Park home is outfitted with Harry Potter-themed memorabilia including wands, a sorting hat and furniture reflecting the mystical world.

People of all fan levels come to Atlanta to stay in this Air BnB.

"We get a mix. It's people from within Georgia who want to do a 'staycation' and people from out of state who see it and love it."

DJ and JR intend to convert the rest of their home into a murder-mystery-themed AirBnB in the future.