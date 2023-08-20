Officials say dog recovering from heat stroke in Williamson County

Hugo is now in the care an emergency foster, according Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A dog is recovering after the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said he was found tethered and overheated in Williamson County last week.

"Found by one of our partner agencies, he had been tethered in this extreme heat and he was suffering from heat stroke. When he arrived at the emergency veterinary clinic, his body temperature reached 107 degrees. He was in critical condition and needed immediate assistance," said WCRAS

spokesperson April Pieffer.

Pieffer said the shelter has been working closely with a vet clinic to care for Hugo.

"He did not have access to fresh, clean water or shade. From my understanding, that’s how he ended up suffering from heat stroke," said Pieffer.

The Williamson County shelter is covering the costs.

"Extremely expensive, so donations to our medical fund, known as Jane’s Fund, are very much needed," Pieffer said.

On Friday night, Pieffer said Hugo was released from the clinic and they worked to get him into an emergency medical foster home, where he is recovering.

Animal lover Candice Stellmon chose to foster Hugo.

"He was really nervous the first night, but every day he got a little bit stronger. He gets a new toy every day, and he’s starting to know us and feel more comfortable, so I think he is doing really well," said Stellmon.

The shelter reminds pet owners to provide plenty of water for your pets and keep them indoors in the cool air conditioning when possible, especially in the triple-digit heat.

Animal control is looking into what happened to Hugo.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter