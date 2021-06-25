Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter hosting second-ever Weekend Whirl event amid 'crisis situation'

Potential pet owners can take an adult dog or cat home from the shelter on Friday and then must decide if they want to officially adopt it by Monday.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Are you interested in adopting a fury friend, but want to make sure it’s the right fit before you make a final decision? The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hosting its second Weekend Whirl event from Friday to Monday.

Potential pet owners can take an adult dog or cat home from the shelter for the weekend and then decide if they want to officially adopt it.

The shelter is “extremely full” and in a "crisis situation," according to a Facebook post from the shelter. The goal of Weekend Whirl is to lead to permanent adoption.

"Last night, our already over-capacity shelter was called in to help with 12 large dogs from one location," the shelter said on Facebook. "The shelter will have to hold all 12 dogs through their court case, significantly limiting our capacity. To put this into perspective for you, an entire room at the shelter will have to be used to house these dogs through the duration of their court case. We are in *desperate* need for adopters, fosters, and organizations who can help with medium and large dogs. These dogs are just a few of those we need to find placement for ASAP to help us make space."

Participants in the Weekend Whirl event have until Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. to decide whether or not to make their new friend a permanent addition to their homes.

To schedule an appointment with the shelter’s matchmakers, email adoption@wilco.org or visit the shelter’s website.

Regular adoption fees at the shelter are $75 and include basic vaccines, surgery to spay or neuter your pet, a heartworm screening and a microchip, according to the shelter’s website. Potential owners must be 18-years-old and have a valid ID to adopt a pet.