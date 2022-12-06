Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter reaching critical capacity

People can currently adopt a medium to large dog or adult cat for $2.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hoping to find some pups their forever or foster homes for the holidays.

The shelter said that it is at critical capacity and it's hoping to find homes for its dogs through its "Home for the Holidays" promotion.

According to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's Facebook page, the shelter has 199 dogs up for adoption. On Tuesday alone, the shelter reported it started with 87 more dogs than what the shelter can house.

The animal services director held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the ongoing critical capacity issues.

"We are now operating in an emergency capacity and have even repurposed one of our cat adoption rooms for dogs in order to save lives," said Misty Valenta, animal services director for the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. "Our biggest increase right now is due to lost animals coming into our shelter."

If adopting an animal isn't on your Christmas list, the shelter also offers a foster program.

"Our fostering process is open because we want to be open to the community and having the community come and help us. So right now you can just stop in to our shelter. We're open every single day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And it's all about matching the right animal, the right dog for your family," said Valenta. "We have an application that you fill out and then you are on your way."

Valenta said the Homes for the Holidays fostering program lasts until Jan. 2.

The shelter will be holding a major adoption event this weekend where all fees will be waived.

Those who are interested in taking home a furry friend can head to the Adoption Center off Wilco Way at 1855 Inner Loop in Georgetown.

The shelter – which works with Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander and Hutto – provides a place for lost, abandoned and homeless animals.