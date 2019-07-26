WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A small chinchilla will get to enjoy another day in the animal kingdom after it was rescued from a burning structure fire in Williamson County.

Williamson County EMS posted on twitter, sharing the news that a chinchilla was saved by paramedic Kelly Terrell. Terrell used a pet resuscitation mask to save the furry animal.

WilCo EMS added saying, "We're thankful we could help this furry family member!"

We're happy to see this precious animal will continue to 'chinchillin' for the days to come.

