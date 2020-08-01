WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County sheriff is warning drivers to be aware of livestock on the roads after a crash Tuesday night.

Sheriff Chody shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning that appears to show a car that was damaged in a crash. The crash happened near Highway 195.

Chody said a cow was the livestock animal that was involved in the incident.

KVUE reached out to the sheriff to see if anyone was hurt in the crash.

