Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter cuts most adoption fees amid surge

The shelter took in 150 animals in the first week of October.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is urging residents to consider adopting or fostering a pet as it deals with a surge of animals in need of homes.

The WCRAS took in 150 animals in the first seven days of October. The shelter said that number represents a serious concern for its staff's ability to care for each animal.

“One hundred and fifty animals in just seven days is an enormous amount we simply cannot handle ourselves,” Animal Services Director Misty Valenta said. “The situation is critical. To provide the level of care expected of us to each individual animal, we must have the community’s support.”

For the month of October, all medium and large adult dogs and adult cats are just $4 to adopt when you schedule an appointment. Prices are subject to change, according to the shelter. To view all adoptable pets, visit www.wilcopets.org. Then send an email to adoption@wilco.org to schedule a priority-service appointment to meet the pet that interests you.

If you're not ready to adopt but still want to help, the WCRAS is also in need of fosters. The shelter said a two-week foster will assist with its current capacity issues by creating more space.

First-time fosters for WCRAS can go to the shelter's How To Help page to fill out the foster application. Experienced dog fosters are asked to meet with an animal care specialist to get matched up with a dog.

If you find a lost pet, WCRAS encourages you to work to reunite them with their family by putting up "found pet" flyers, posting to social media groups dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their owners and walking around the neighborhood where the pet was found. WCRAS said studies have shown that a lost pet is usually found within a mile or two of home.