WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018.

It's just not something you hear about every day. Tuesday night, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that patrol deputies were responding to a call for service involving ... an alligator.

Chody said the gator was found in the Taylor, Texas area. Deputies were able to trap it and called the Texas Game Warden to come and get it.

According to Chody, a pair of kids told their parents the gator was on the property.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, alligators in Texas are mostly inactive from mid-October until early March when they brumate, a process similar to hibernation. Gators emerge from brumation in March, and March 1 through May 30 is the peak time for breeding and nesting.

This isn't the first time a gator has been spotted in Central Texas: Back in 2015, an alligator was photographed in a Del Valle neighborhood.

WATCH: Wimberley kangaroo returning home

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Most Central Texas counties report growing numbers, some decrease to zero

Burnet Whataburger closes temporarily after employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 481K jobs available across Texas, Gov. Abbott says