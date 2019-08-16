AUSTIN, Texas — "Clear the Shelters" is a nationwide pet adoption drive that aims to find homes for as many pets as possible.

The following Austin area animal shelters are participating in the event by providing special deals to intice Central Texans to go out and adopt a furry friend (or two!):

Austin Animal Center is waiving adoption fees for all pets at the shelter. They open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for all eligible animals at their Town Lake Animal Center and Terrytown Adoption Center from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Humane Heroes is reducing the adoption donation for their cats and dogs that have been in their care for 30 days or more.

Clear the Shelters has a tool to help potential adopters find participating locations.

Before adopting a pet, it's good to make sure that it's the right decision for both your family and the animal. Clear the Shelters has created a helpful flowchart to help you decide if you can responsibly adopt a dog.

If you're not looking to adopt a new pet but still want to take part, you can help by donating to specific pet rescues and charities through the "Fund the Shelters Challenge."

