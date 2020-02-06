Texas State Aquarium staff rescues river otter near Austin; helps it make full recovery

There's a new addition to the Otter Creek Exhibit at the TSA.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new addition to the Otter Creek Exhibit at the Texas State Aquarium.

A river otter pup, believed to be about eight or nine weeks old, was found near Austin on the side of the road several weeks ago. Rescue staff from TSA went to pick him up and have been able to successfully rehab him to full health.

"We like to say that he made a full recovery," Erin Cornfield, Senior Marine Mammal Trainer with Texas State Aquarium said. "He is swimming. He is eating on his own and he's also eating solid foods and he's very active throughout the day and that's exactly what we want to see from him."

