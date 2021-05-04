Monday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa shared the unique experience after residents of an apartment complex reported an alligator in the parking lot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents at a metro apartment complex had quite the scare over the weekend after they thought they found a large reptile sunbathing in their parking lot.

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Animal Services Officers responded to a call after residents of a Des Moines apartment complex walked out to see the alligator resting in the parking lot.

While the residents' fear was real, it turns out the four-foot-long alligator was not. The scary-looking reptile turned out to be stuffed.

The stuffed alligator is now safe in the care of ARL Animal Services.