DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents at a metro apartment complex had quite the scare over the weekend after they thought they found a large reptile sunbathing in their parking lot.
According to a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Animal Services Officers responded to a call after residents of a Des Moines apartment complex walked out to see the alligator resting in the parking lot.
While the residents' fear was real, it turns out the four-foot-long alligator was not. The scary-looking reptile turned out to be stuffed.
The stuffed alligator is now safe in the care of ARL Animal Services.
