Strange sighting: Hill Country Village baffled by mysterious creature

The wild animal was spotted at a north-side home on Tuesday. The property owner is now asking the public to help identify it.

HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, Texas — A strange sighting is baffling Hill Country Village residents. The bizarre creature was caught on camera at a north-side neighborhood.

The property owner took to social media, asking, 'What is it?' Tina Kahlig's post has blown up as many give a wild guess. The photos are even stumping experts.

"I was inside and I looked out into the yard," said Kahlig. "And I saw an animal right here and thought, 'Wow, what is that?'"

She snapped a picture. Whatever it is, it has a sweet tooth.

"These are the fruits," said Kahlig, as she pulled berries off a bush, "and they drop on the ground."

Kahlig was able to get just one more photo before the animal disappeared into a shroud of mystery.

She turned to the neighbors for help.

"It's gotten a lot of posts on Nextdoor," she said.

In 24 hours, more than 100 people weighed in.

"Chupacabra," she said with a laugh. "Some people think it's a cross between a coyote and a dog."

According to local legend, an old mountain lion roams Hill Country Village. However, no one has been able to get a picture of it, according to city officials.

The city manager told KENS 5 he is on the case, trying to get to the bottom of the somewhat mangy resident.

"I would love for someone to help me identify it," said Kahlig. "But I just don't have great photos."

The City of Hill Country Village reached out to the Texas Game Wardens, and so did KENS 5. We are all waiting for a response.

KENS 5 also took the photos to the San Antonio Zoo.