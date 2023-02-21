San Antonio Zoo helps clean debris at Austin Zoo

Although no animals were harmed from the storm, their habitats were covered in debris, and the fencing and some roofs were damaged.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is about the City of Austin's response to the massive storm debris across the City. The City is not expected to finish its first debris pickup until April 30.

The Austin Zoo received a helping hand from the San Antonio Zoo to clean up the debris left behind by the ice storm.

Earlier in February, Central Texas was iced over and when the ice melted, trees and other debris littered the roads, homes and the habitats of zoo animals over at the Austin Zoo.

Although no animals were harmed by the storm, their habitats were covered in debris, and the fencing and some roofs were damaged. In order to fix the issues left behind by the storm, the zoo closed for six days but needed help tackling the massive job.

Patti Clark, the Austin Zoo's executive director, called the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery (ZDR3) team for further assistance, which allowed for a "needs assessment" of the Austin Zoo. Following the assessment, a six-person disaster response team was called out to the Austin Zoo from the San Antonio Zoo.

“They have cleared four of our worst-hit habitats in a matter of seven hours,” said Clark. “It's absolutely amazing! Their crew is twice the size of our facilities department. It would have taken us weeks to accomplish what they've been able to do in one day. We are so grateful for their help, and for them helping us to recover and create a safe environment for our staff, our animals, and our guests. While there is still much work to be done, this has helped move us further down the long path to full recovery.”

Both the Austin and San Antonio zoos are members of the ZDR3 Network, which allows zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and other non-domestic animal businesses to be supported before, during and after significant weather incidents.

“After Hurricane Harvey—a natural disaster where San Antonio Zoo led rescue work at Houston Downtown Aquarium and Texas Zoo in Victoria—ZDR3 was formed. It has since become a nationwide asset for zoos and aquariums,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo. “We are very proud to say that San Antonio Zoo has responded multiple times in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana in recent years to lend our services and assistance as part of this network.”

Over 120 zoological facilities in 29 states are members of the network.

“When we receive a call for assistance, we identify the team or teams with the best skills and equipment for the job who are willing and able to deploy in a timely manner. As it happens, the nearby San Antonio Zoo has one of the most experienced zoological disaster response teams in the country,” says ZDR3 executive director, Julia Wagner. “Austin Zoo has always been willing to assist other zoos so it was satisfying to be able to tell them help was on the way.”