WEST SUSSEX, UK — A young puppy who lost her fur due to a skin disease has made a remarkable recovery.

Fox News says the young pup, originally named Honey, was taken to a veterinarian by her negligent owners back in August in England.

Even though veterinary worker Jessie DeFreitas already had a rescue dog and four cats at home, the cable news network says she was "mesmerized" by Honey's eyes, and the 21-year-old West Sussex woman volunteered to foster the animal.

In the three months since Jessie opened her home to another living creature, the puppy has gone from being "angry and biting" to "kind and sweet," according to Fox. And, the puppy's fur has returned!

According to Real Fix, Jessie renamed the puppy Terra.

Terra's prior fur loss had been the result of the skin disease mange, which can often be seen in stray, neglected or abused dogs.

"These dogs appear to be beyond hope — hairless, with skin covered in sores or with thickened, hard, crusty patches," the American Kennel Club explains on its website.

Mange is caused by parasitic mites. But, even extreme cases can be treated under proper veterinary care, which can include medicated shampoos, topical applications, and even oral medications. Click here for more information about mange.

RELATED: Pit bull puppy dies of snake bites while protecting kids in Florida

RELATED: 80 dogs saved from suspected puppy mill in Virginia

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter