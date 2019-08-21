PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville creek is full of dead fish following a spill.

A pump failure at a Windermere Utility wastewater treatment plant affected Gilleland Creek near Pfenning Lane and Swenson Farms Boulevard.

The pump failure was discovered by Windermere Utility on Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the decrease of dissolved oxygen in the water, combined with extreme summer heat, resulted in the death of fish in Gilleland Creek,” Gary Rose, the director of operations for Windermere Utility, said. “Our crews took immediate action and worked overnight to correct oxygen levels in the water and to collect the impacted fish they could find."

Rose said the incident was promptly reported to the City of Pflugerville and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to Community Impact, the TCEQ and Southwest Water Company are currently handling the cleanup.

Rose said operators at the plant will continue to monitor the stream over the next several days and are now working on a plan to prevent this from happening in the future.

The number of fish that have died due to the spill has not been determined at this time.

