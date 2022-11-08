You can choose from a trio of names picked out by aquarium staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

KURE BEACH, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for your help naming these three new otter pups.

You can choose from a trio of names picked out by aquarium staff.

The three trio names are:

Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)

Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers—the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)

Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)

Java, Bali and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

PUP #1

She is sassy and snorts at mom and the otter team when they do weights and measures.

She is the largest.

Much of the time, her face has a grumpy look on it.

PUP #2

Smallest of the three otter babies and has the loudest vocals.

She is playful and even though she is the smallest, she was the first to open her eyes.

First seen leaving the nest box.

First one to hit most of the milestones.

She has a spunky personality.

PUP # 3

Shy and timid.

She is the last to leave the nest even when her sisters are out exploring.

Because of her reservedness, we are waiting to see other personality traits that set her apart.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts