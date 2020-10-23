ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Picture day usually means dressing up and looking your best.
That was no exception for Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Chico for his new badge photo.
K-9 Chico posed for his new ID photo in uniform-- including a tie.
The German Shepard has been with the sheriff's office for about four and a half years and can be seen dressed up in all sorts of outfits on its social media page.
K-9 Chico is a patrol dog and K-9 officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the second presidential debate
- FDA approves remdesivir, first drug for treating COVID-19
- Gov. DeSantis says Florida is loosening nursing home visitation restrictions
- Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Rare, two-headed snake found in Palm Harbor home
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter