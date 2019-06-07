AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center has seen a lot of paw traffic lately, but especially on Friday, July 5.

Staff at the shelter said they took in 98 animals in just that one day.

"It has been a busy day for us, especially with being closed for July 4. We have had a whole bunch of animals come in today. Most of them have been lost," said Miranda Hitchcock, the shelter operations manager at AAC. "So we’ve had a lot of different pets – cats, dogs, puppies, kittens coming in today, even a bunny rabbit."

Hitchcock said most of the animals turned in on Friday are people's pets.

"So if folks are worried about coming here and getting hit with some kind of big fee to get their dog or cat back, we’re waiving reclaim fees," Hitchcock said. "We want to make sure these pets go home."

The center is waiving adoption and reclaim fees through the weekend.

They are open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

