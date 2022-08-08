'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond

"Mud" was returned without any mud on its feathers!

AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer.

In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.

Photos of the rescue from August, from Mark Wilson, can be seen here:

After two months of rehabilitation, the owl, named "Mud" in honor of where it was found, was returned to the Hornsby Bend area!

Owl update: In early August, Austin Water and Animal Control teamed up to rescue this owl - now lovingly named Mud - who was stuck in the muck at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. A healthy, rehabilitated Mud has been returned to the Hornsby Bend area this week! pic.twitter.com/RgL2dGVNlD — Austin Water (@AustinWater) October 7, 2022