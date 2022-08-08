x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond

"Mud" was returned without any mud on its feathers!

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer.

In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely. 

Photos of the rescue from August, from Mark Wilson, can be seen here:

PHOTOS: Great horned owl rescued from mud pond

1 / 4
Mark Wilson
Photo by Mark Wilson.

After two months of rehabilitation, the owl, named "Mud" in honor of where it was found, was returned to the Hornsby Bend area! 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out