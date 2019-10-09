SANTA FE, Texas — A chimpanzee is running amok in Santa Fe, according to residents who say they saw it.

One woman said the ornery ape tried to attack her Tuesday morning.

"Just had a monkey try to attack me, while checking my mail. I've spent the last 20 minutes in my car," the woman posted on Facebook.

The woman said she ran inside her house after she was sure the chimp was gone.

There are other unconfirmed reports that the chimp bit a child.

Santa Fe police told the Galveston Daily News they've been looking for the chimp since Monday.

Officers had seen a video recording they believed was credible and are taking the search seriously, Santa Fe Police Department spokesperson Greg Boody told the Daily News.

The director of the Bayou Animal Shelter confirmed the reported sightings and said they first popped up on social media.

Sarah Haywood said they've been out searching too.

The search has been centered on an area near 24th and East Bellaire streets, a section of the city south of state Highway 6 and west of FM 646, police spokesman Greg Boody said.

Hayward warns residents to stay away from the chimp if they see it, and call animal control at 281-337-3117.

A team of primate specialists is headed to Galveston County to help with the search, according to Haywood.

They hope the specialists can help them track down the monkey when they resume the search Tuesday night.

Santa Fe is about 35 miles south of Houston.

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM