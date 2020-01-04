AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin veterinary hospital is seeking the public's help locating a missing dachshund that got loose on Tuesday.

The brown and red dachshund escaped a veterinary handler at Austin Vet Care at Central Park. According to Austin Vet Care, a loud noise due to construction scared him and his handler and he ran away.

The 5-year-old dachshund named Pimpon managed to get away around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen near 34th street in between Lamar Boulevard and Guadalupe Street.

RELATED:

Veterinarians donate vital medical supplies to doctors in coronavirus fight

It's 'kitten season.' Here's what to do if you see stray kittens in your yard

Meet the adorable starting lineup for Animal Planet's 2020 Puppy Bowl

Pimpon is reportedly still wearing a collar with an ID, along with a leash and a catheter in his front right paw.

austin veterinary hospital

“Our main focus right now is doing everything we can to locate Pimpon,” said Laura Hawk, a practice manager. “That’s why we not only have team members out looking, but we are also asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Austin Vet Care at Central Park by calling 512-549-4336.

WATCH: KVUE Moment of Zen: Wind chimes

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4

This interactive map shows you where coronavirus cases are in Texas