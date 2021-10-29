Medina County child contracts rabies after being bit by a bat, Texas DSHS says

The state health department said the child is currently being treated in a hospital and that the department has contacted those who may have been exposed.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says it is investigating a case of rabies.

A child contracted the disease after being bit by a bat and is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital, according to DSHS. The child is a resident of Medina County, near San Antonio.

Public health personnel have identified all the places where someone could have come in contact with the bat or child and have contacted anyone who may have been exposed to rabies. Health officials are now assessing those individuals to determine their risk and whether they should receive post-exposure vaccination to prevent them from getting sick with rabies.

DSHS said those who need to be assessed have received a phone call or written notification from the state health department.

Rabies is a viral illness that usually spreads through the bite of an infected animal. It may be possible to transmit the virus if infected saliva enters the eyes, nose, mouth or a break in the skin. The department said that once someone gets sick with rabies, it is almost always fatal. The illness is preventable however, if the rabies vaccine and immune globulin are administered before symptoms start.

The last human case of rabies in a Texas resident was in 2009.

To stop the spread of rabies, DSHS said people can:

Avoid approaching wild animals

Wash the wound immediately with soap and water if bitten or scratched by a bat or any other animal. Then, seek medical attention to be assessed for potential rabies exposure.

Ensure domestic dogs and cats are up to date on rabies vaccinations, as required by law

Consider protecting livestock and domestic ferrets by vaccinating them

DSHS said that in Texas, skunks and bats account for most animal rabies cases but that any mammal can become infected and potentially spread it to other animals or humans.

Last year, nearly 600 animals tested positive for rabies across the state and about half of them were bats, according to DSHS.

For more information on rabies, visit the DSHS website.