Cibolo authorities found the slithering beast under a car early Wednesday morning.

CIBOLO, Texas — The discovery of a massive python Wednesday morning in Cibolo resulted in a ssssssweet ending after local animal care services officials reunited with the long-lost beast with its owner.

Cibolo Animal Services initially said local police found the 12-foot-long python, which isn't venomous, around 5 a.m. under a vehicle in the Falcon Ridge subdivision on Kitty Hawk Run near Pilot Point.

"We worked with out Texas Game Warden and Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo to care for her and ensure she had a home," Cibolo ACS said in a Facebook update. "We are glad we were able to reunite her with her family."

