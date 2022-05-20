LIST: Find a furry family member at these Central Texas animal shelters

Many local shelters are currently experiencing capacity issues.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, May 20, is National Rescue Dog Day. But you can give a loving home to a furry friend in need any day of the year!

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter recently issued a plea to the public, stating that it is experiencing a "life-saving crisis" in regard to medium and large dogs. Earlier this month, the Austin Animal Center asked for immediate short-term foster homes as temperatures soared. And last month, Austin Pets Alive! temporarily waived puppy adoption fees to make room for puppies that tested negative for parvovirus.

Looking to help local shelters and add a dog or cat to your family? Here's a list of animal shelters in the KVUE viewing area:

Travis County

Location : 7201 Levander Loop, Building A in Austin

: 7201 Levander Loop, Building A in Austin Hours : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday

: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Location : 1156 West Cesar Chavez St. in Austin

: 1156 West Cesar Chavez St. in Austin Hours : noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday

: noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Location : 124 W. Anderson Lane in Austin

: 124 W. Anderson Lane in Austin Hours : noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday

: noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Williamson County

Location : 1855 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown

: 1855 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown Hours : noon to 6 p.m., daily

: noon to 6 p.m., daily See pets available for adoption

Location : 110 Walden Drive in Georgetown

: 110 Walden Drive in Georgetown Hours : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Locations : Leander Adoption Center: 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander Killeen Adoption Center: 5501 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen

: Hours : noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Hays County

Location : 750 River Road in San Marcos

: 750 River Road in San Marcos Hours : noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday To adopt, email Animal Adoptions or call 512-805-2657 during the shelter's open hours. For fostering, email the Foster Program

Locations : Kyle Campus (500 FM 150 E.) is temporarily closed for renovations Dripping Springs Campus: 2965 FM 165 in Dripping Springs

: Hours : noon to 5 p.m., daily, by appointment only

: noon to 5 p.m., daily, by appointment only See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Bastrop County

Location: 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

See pets available for adoption

Llano County

Location: 9150 RR 1431W in Buchanan Dam

Hours: noon to 4 p.m., Thursday-Tuesday

See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Caldwell County

Location : 547 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart

: 547 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Lee County

Location: 1900 South Leon Street in Giddings

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

See pets available for adoption

Fayette County

Location : 319 Hollmig Lane in Fredericksberg

: 319 Hollmig Lane in Fredericksberg Hours : 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday See pets available for adoption

Location : 2981 S. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg

: 2981 S. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg Hours : 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Learn more about adoption or fostering

Location : 240 Svoboda Lane in La Grange

: 240 Svoboda Lane in La Grange Hours : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday See dogs and cats available for adoption or learn more about fostering

