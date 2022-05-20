LIST: Find a furry family member at these Central Texas animal shelters

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, May 20, is National Rescue Dog Day. But you can give a loving home to a furry friend in need any day of the year!
Many local shelters are currently experiencing capacity issues.
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter recently issued a plea to the public, stating that it is experiencing a "life-saving crisis" in regard to medium and large dogs. Earlier this month, the Austin Animal Center asked for immediate short-term foster homes as temperatures soared. And last month, Austin Pets Alive! temporarily waived puppy adoption fees to make room for puppies that tested negative for parvovirus.
Looking to help local shelters and add a dog or cat to your family? Here's a list of animal shelters in the KVUE viewing area:
Travis County
- Location: 7201 Levander Loop, Building A in Austin
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
- Location: 1156 West Cesar Chavez St. in Austin
- Hours: noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
- Location: 124 W. Anderson Lane in Austin
- Hours: noon to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
Williamson County
- Location: 1855 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown
- Hours: noon to 6 p.m., daily
- See pets available for adoption
- Location: 110 Walden Drive in Georgetown
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
- Locations:
- Leander Adoption Center: 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander
- Killeen Adoption Center: 5501 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen
- Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
Hays County
- Location: 750 River Road in San Marcos
- Hours: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- To adopt, email Animal Adoptions or call 512-805-2657 during the shelter's open hours. For fostering, email the Foster Program
- Locations:
- Kyle Campus (500 FM 150 E.) is temporarily closed for renovations
- Dripping Springs Campus: 2965 FM 165 in Dripping Springs
- Hours: noon to 5 p.m., daily, by appointment only
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
Bastrop County
- Location: 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday
- See pets available for adoption
Llano County
- Location: 9150 RR 1431W in Buchanan Dam
- Hours: noon to 4 p.m., Thursday-Tuesday
- See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering
Caldwell County
- Location: 547 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
Lee County
- Location: 1900 South Leon Street in Giddings
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- See pets available for adoption
Fayette County
- Location: 319 Hollmig Lane in Fredericksberg
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- See pets available for adoption
- Location: 240 Svoboda Lane in La Grange
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday
- See dogs and cats available for adoption or learn more about fostering
