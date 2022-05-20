x
Animals

LIST: Find a furry family member at these Central Texas animal shelters

Many local shelters are currently experiencing capacity issues.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, May 20, is National Rescue Dog Day. But you can give a loving home to a furry friend in need any day of the year! 

Many local shelters are currently experiencing capacity issues. 

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter recently issued a plea to the public, stating that it is experiencing a "life-saving crisis" in regard to medium and large dogs. Earlier this month, the Austin Animal Center asked for immediate short-term foster homes as temperatures soared. And last month, Austin Pets Alive! temporarily waived puppy adoption fees to make room for puppies that tested negative for parvovirus.

Looking to help local shelters and add a dog or cat to your family? Here's a list of animal shelters in the KVUE viewing area:

Travis County

Austin Animal Center

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Humane Society

Williamson County

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Georgetown Animal Shelter

Texas Humane Heroes

  • Locations:
    • Leander Adoption Center: 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander
    • Killeen Adoption Center: 5501 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen
  • Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • See pets available for adoption or learn more about fostering

Hays County

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

  • Location: 750 River Road in San Marcos
  • Hours: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • To adopt, email Animal Adoptions or call 512-805-2657 during the shelter's open hours. For fostering, email the Foster Program

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas

Bastrop County

Bastrop County Animal Services

Llano County

Hill Country Humane Society

Caldwell County

Lockhart Animal Shelter

  • Location: 547 Old McMahan Road in Lockhart
  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Lee County

Giddings Animal Shelter

Fayette County

Fredericksburg Animal Shelter

  • Location: 319 Hollmig Lane in Fredericksberg
  • Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
  • See pets available for adoption

Hill Country SPCA

  • Location: 2981 S. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg
  • Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Learn more about adoption or fostering

Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter

