Animal shelters are over capacity, and they're asking pet owners to be extra careful this Fourth of July

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it is over capacity by about 100 dogs.

AUSTIN, Texas — With several fireworks shows scheduled for Tuesday night, it's important to be mindful of how those celebrations can impact our pets.

Pets often get lost on Fourth of July.

"If they just hear this bombardment of loud noises, it can cause them to panic," said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communications manager for the Austin Animal Center. "And when a pet panics, they're also not super rational. So you can be outside with them and call them, and they just are in that panic mode and can't recognize that you, that's their family."

Cler said, historically, the Austin Animal Center hasn't seen a huge spike in lost pets after the Fourth of July.

"We attribute that to our community being really great at getting dogs back home, and especially owners being proactive," Cler said.

However, there are still dogs that get lost. The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is currently over capacity by about 100 dogs. Its staff is urging people to make sure their pets are safe at home because the shelter currently has very limited space.

If you do find a dog, April Peiffer with WCRAS said you can bring them in to get scanned for a microchip.

"If we aren't able to immediately find some way to locate the owner, we can intake that animal into our system," she said. "We'll give it a microchip. We will give it vaccinations. We'll put it in our system so that there is a record of it."

After that, the shelter asks dog finders to take the pet back home with them.

"We are an open intake facility, and our job is to assist the animals who need our help the most," Peiffer said. "So, if a family is not able to keep that pet safe at their home with them, we will do what we can. We will make the room. That's what we're here for."

If you do take the animal home with you, they will be imputed into the shelter's system. The shelter's website will also show that the pet has been found.

"That way, we're not only helping that animal stay safe, but we're also reducing the impact on the shelter itself because we are so crowded right now," Peiffer said. "So, we've got a little bit of the best of both worlds."

It's not only domesticated animals that get scared during fireworks shows – squirrels, deer and birds do too.

If you have a pet at home, consider staying home with them. Peiffer said your presence will calm them.

Also, remember to close your fences and gates and make sure there are no holes in your back yard. If you need to leave your dog at home, play loud music and close your windows to help muffle the sound of the fireworks.

