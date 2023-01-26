JCPenney shines spotlight on 3 Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs looking for forever homes

Belen, Ollie and Fotis had their portraits taken as part of JCPenney's partnership with 10 U.S. animal shelters.

AUSTIN, Texas — JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes.

The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch.

"As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members too," said Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney. "We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with their local communities to change a pet’s life for the better."

Among the featured pups are three senior dogs from Austin Pets Alive! (APA).

"We’re grateful for community partners taking initiatives like that of JCPenney's ‘Pet Portraits,'" said Sarah Collica, director of marketing and communications at APA!. "The company's invitation to offer exposure of some of our senior population to their audience is so generous. We are honored and proud to be supported by a community that cares so deeply for pets in need."

The first featured APA! dog, Belen, is a 7-year-old boxer mix who likes to hike and make funny noises. Then there is Ollie, a 4-year-old American bulldog mix who loves watching movies. And last but not least is Fotis, a 6-year-old German Shepherd who loves kids.

In addition to taking the pets' portraits, JCPenney is also donating $1,000 to each of the 10 shelters and providing them with a $500 gift card for supplies. JCPenney customers can also purchase supplies to donate to their local shelters.

Finally, as part of the overall effort, JCPenney is also offering pet owners a deal for scheduling a pet appointment with any JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch studio before Feb. 28. Owners who schedule an appointment will receive a free 8x10 standard print, $70 off a digital album and free standard shipping.