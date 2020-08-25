Austin pet boarding facility offering free nights for hurricane evacuees' pets

If you need somewhere to house your pet as you evacuate your home, A Crate Escape LLC wants to help.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a scary time for Texas residents evacuating their homes to stay safe from Hurricane Laura. One of the many stresses evacuees may be facing is what to do with their furry family members.

A Crate Escape LLC – a veterinarian-owned and operated pet boarding, day care, grooming and training facility in Austin – wants to help. The facility is offering two free nights of boarding for one pet belonging to individuals evacuating due to the hurricane.

"We want to do at least a little to help them in this difficult time. We hope that people understand how hard this is on their pets and, when possible, take steps to limit the disruption in their pets’ lives," the facility said in a press release. "Some very simple things will go a long way toward easing the stress on their furbaby."

The offer pertains to residents with a driver's license that has an address within the evacuation zone, and the pet's veterinarian records must be in that person's name. Space will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and owners should bring their pet's shot records or email those to info@acrateescape.com.

Owners should also bring their pet's normal food and treats "so we can limit the disruption in the pets' lives." If evacuees need to board additional pets, they may do so at a discounted rate.

To arrange boarding, call 512-920-0050 or email info@acrateescape.com.