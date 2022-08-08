x
Animals

Great horned owl rescued from mud pond at Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory

The owl was rescued from the pond on Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A great horned owl was rescued from an Austin mud pond over the weekend.

Local bird photographer Mark Wilson reached out to KVUE about the owl. He said it was found Saturday morning, stuck in the mud on Pond 1W of the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory.

Wilson said rescuers with the City of Austin and Animal Control were able to get the owl out after they paddled out to rescue it.

Wilson shared these photos from the rescue:

PHOTOS: Great horned owl rescued from mud pond

Photo by Mark Wilson.

