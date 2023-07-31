Horses rescued from 'appalling conditions' in Gillespie County

Hill Country SPCA said the horses had been living in cramped spaces with inadequate shelter and barely enough food and water for over 10 years.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Two horses in Gillespie County were rescued from “appalling conditions” last month, the Hill Country SPCA in Fredericksburg said.

On Sunday, the organization was awarded custody of the sorrel gelding and blue stud horses, named Goose and Maverick. It said they had been living in cramped spaces with inadequate shelter and barely enough food and water for over 10 years.

Gillespie County deputies seized the horses on June 27, and they were taken to Hill Country Veterinary Clinic, where they have been under the care of Dr. Amy Joe Pilmer.

“These innocent animals deserve so much better,” said HCSPCA Executive Director Andrew Davis. “Thank you to Gillespie County sheriff deputies for saving them from those horrific conditions and Dr. Pilmer and her staff at Hill Country Vet Clinic who have taken great care of them. Their healing can officially begin knowing they are safe, cared for and loved. We are honored to now be a part of their care team.”

Animal Care manager Stevie Sheriff said the horses will be cared for through the organization’s Healing Hearts program.

“This program helps animals who would otherwise be euthanized due to medical conditions that are treatable, but costly,” said Sheriff. “Sometimes the difference between an animal being adopted or euthanized comes down to one very simple issue – funding.”

HCSPCA operations manager Kaitlyn Blumrich encouraged the public to support the program.

“Please join us in making a difference for these horses,” said Blumrich. “Your generous donation to our Healing Hearts program will provide them with proper care, spacious shelters and an abundance of food and water. Every penny counts. Let’s give these beautiful horses the love and care they so desperately deserve.”

KVUE reached out to the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office regarding any charges surrounding the horses. The sheriff's office has not responded.