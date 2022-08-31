Georgetown Animal Shelter returns to appointment-based operations

The shelter is working to keep up with staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Overcrowding and staff shortages have forced the Georgetown Animal Shelter to return to appointment-based operations. The shelter said it would close to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Aug. 29.

The shelter said staff turnover and an increase in animal intakes have created a need for staff to better manage workloads while new employees are hired and trained. During this time, appointments will be required to visit the shelter.

The shelter said stray animals will be accepted by appointment only, provided there is space for them. To make an appointment, you can call 512-930-3592 or email animalsvc@georgetown.org. Surrendered animals will only be accepted on an emergency basis.

Lost animals will be returned to their owners through appointments. Owners who are missing pets should complete a lost pet report, email a description to animalsvc@georgetown.org or call 512-930-3592.

Adoptions will also require appointments. Interested adopters can view available animals online and submit an online application. After the shelter reviews the application, staff will reach out to schedule appointments.

The shelter said appointments to drop off stray animals, surrender animals and reclaim lost animals should be made during normal businesses hours. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The shelter will be open from noon to 4 p.m. through Sept. 4 and will be closed on Sundays beginning on Sept. 11.

The shelter will be closed on Labor Day.

If you would like to work at the shelter, you can view current openings here.

The shelter said Georgetown Animal Control will conduct business as usual. Calls for service should be directed to 512-930-3510, option 6.

