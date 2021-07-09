Florida K-9 finds missing child during Elsa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Not even Elsa could stop one Florida K-9 from tracking a missing girl and bringing her home safe.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call Tuesday night about a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl. K-9 Mercy was sent to help the sheriff's office search for her.
The sheriff's office said Mercy was able to track her more than half a mile through thick woods while Tropical Storm Elsa brought severe weather to the area.
Mercy found the 12-year-old and she was safely brought back to her family.
Elsa brought heavy rain and gusty winds into the Tampa Bay area Tuesday into Wednesday. It even briefly reached Category 1 hurricane strength as it moved up Florida's west coast.
Elsa is already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And the system previously sparked a damaging tornado in Georgia.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs with 1-0 win over Canadiens
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- Search of collapsed Florida condo shifting from rescue to recovery
- U.S. Capitol Police to open Tampa field office to investigate insurrection
- Coast Guard: 9 people missing in waters south of Key West
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter