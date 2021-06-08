Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas

Since dolphins are federally protected dead or alive, Texas Game Wardens were notified so the remains could be properly disposed.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A local fish cleaner was caught by surprise cleaning a massive shark at Dolphin Docks in Port Aransas.

Local resident Chris Cremeen said he wanted to record a video to demonstrate how large fish are cleaned, but was shocked when he opened the 11 foot long, over 400 pound shark, and found the remains of a sea turtle and dolphin inside.

Cremeen said the shark was caught 30 miles off shore.

Since dolphins are federally protected dead or alive, Texas Game Wardens were notified so the remains could be properly disposed.

