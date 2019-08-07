A wildlife hospital in the United Kingdom thought it was helping an exotic bird when the bright orange animal was brought in.

Turns out, it was a seagull covered in curry.

The Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital said the gull was rescued last week from the side of the road. The hospital said the bird had gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric and it was preventing him from flying properly.

The veterinary staff said it isn't sure how it happened to the bird.

"Apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he was healthy," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

The team bathed the bird and named him Vinny after Vindaloo curry. The hospital said he will be released back into the wild soon.

This isn't the first time a UK seagull got covered in curry. Two years ago, the Vale Wildlife Hospital said a seagull fell into a vat of curry and became bright orange.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download

the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

feed.